Seven MLCs take oath

Hyderabad: A total of seven MLCs including three from Congress, two from BJP, and one from CPI and one from Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) took oath on Monday. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath to new members of the Council.

During the past month, eight new MLCs have been elected through graduates, teachers and MLA quota MLC elections. Vijayashanti, Addanki Dayakar, Sripal Reddy, Shankar Nayak, Nellikanti Satyam, Malka Komuraiah, Anji Reddy took oath. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Dr Lakshman, MP Raghunandan Rao, MLCs Avin Reddy, senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others attended the oath taking ceremony.

Sources in the BRS party said that Dasoju Sravan, who was elected as an MLC from the party, will take oath on the next day. It may be mentioned here that Vijayashanti, Addanki Dayakar, and Shankar Nayak from the Congress, Nellikanti Satyam from the CPI, and Dasoju Sravan from the BRS were elected unanimously in the MLA quota. BJP candidates Anji Reddy and Malka Komaraiah won in the Karimnagar graduates and teacher MLC elections. Similarly, PRTU candidate Sripal Reddy won from the Khammam teacher MLC seat.

After taking oath as an MLC, Anji Reddy said that he was happy to win as an MLC under the leadership of Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He criticised the Congress party for ignoring the promises made to the unemployed. He said that he would raise the issue of the unemployed in the council. He demanded that the government immediately pay the pending bills of educational institutions. He said that the government is looking to sell the HCU lands and that lathi charge on students was unwarranted.

Malka Komuraiah said that he would fight against the problems of the education system in the State. He said that the victory in the MLC elections has proved the BJP’s strength and the party would form the Government in the State soon. He expressed hope that they will work together and hoist the saffron flag in the State.