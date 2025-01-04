Severe Hygiene Lapses Found in Secunderabad, Alwal Cake Shops

In a crackdown on food safety, the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety’s task force uncovered significant hygiene issues at multiple cake shops in Alwal and Secunderabad on Friday. The inspections revealed violations, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

At Monginis Cake Shop, inspectors found serious concerns regarding cleanliness and storage practices. Materials used for packaging were improperly stored on the floor and in stairwells, violating basic hygiene standards. The cake preparation molds were in an unsanitary condition, and multiple areas of the shop showed signs of rodent activity, with rat droppings found in storage spaces. A cockroach infestation was also observed across the manufacturing area.

In addition to the unsanitary conditions, a leaking air conditioner in the cold room posed a contamination risk to food stored in trays. Food safety officers also noted the presence of expired products, including pineapple and vanilla flavorings, which were found on-site. The walls and ceilings showed visible damage, with peeling surfaces, while refrigerators were found to be in poor condition, cluttered with food waste. Food items were also stored in unclean plastic drums, and the shop lacked proper licenses for seven refrigerated vehicles used for transportation.

Vacs Pastries, another target of the inspection, was found to be in violation of excise regulations. Alcohol, specifically rum, was being used in the preparation of plum cakes without the required permissions from the Excise Department. The use of alcohol was not disclosed on product labels, violating transparency rules. Inspectors also found that the molds used for cake preparation were in unsanitary conditions, and large quantities of dry fruit and jam pulp were stored in unclean plastic drums.

The food business operator at Vacs Pastries admitted that the dry fruit mixture could be stored for up to six months but failed to provide information regarding the preparation date or best-before dates. The inspection also revealed that food and non-food items, including chemicals and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, were stored together, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, uncovered and unlabeled food items were found in refrigerators, and no temperature logs were maintained to ensure proper food storage conditions.