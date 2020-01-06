Trending :
Sewage overflows in Hanuman Nagar

Sewage water has been overflowing in Hanuman Nagar of Bowenpally for the past two weeks.

Bowenpally: Sewage water has been overflowing in Hanuman Nagar of Bowenpally for the past two weeks. The overflowing drain water near the entrance of the colony has made the ground and road slippery and muddy making it difficult for residents and passersby to walk on the road.

This stagnated sewage has become a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes which have increased to an alarming proportion. It is also causing severe inconvenience to commuters and motorists," said Gopi, a local. The locals urge the officials concerned to take immediate action and repair the drainage system over here.

