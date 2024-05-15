Cong pushing TS into debt trap: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said that BJP will win a majority of seats in Telangana and the Congress will have to face an 'August crisis', if it fails to implement Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said that the pro-incumbency wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the BJP to win 370 seats on its own and the NDA will reach its target of 400 seats.

Taking on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said that the people did not believe in the CM’s promises and the slander campaign against the BJP.

“If the 6 guarantees given by the Congress are to be implemented, Rs 2 lakh crore is required. The Congress government is planning to take loans upon loans and pay interest on those debts,” he pointed out.

Additionally, he said that the state government is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees without taking a loan. "Within 5 months of the formation of the Congress government, Rs 16,000 crores was sourced in terms of loans and the state is further pushed into debt," he alleged.

Dr Laxman said that BRS will not get even deposits in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the merger of BRS with the Congress party is certain in future.

Unable to tolerate the public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he accused the Congress and BRS parties of conspiring indirectly to prevent the BJP's victory in the parliamentary elections. But Laxman said that the people of Telangana supported Modi, who is taking the country towards development.