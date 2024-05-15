LS polls: Telangana records 65.67% voting

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded an overall 65.67% by the time final data from the Election Commission was released on Tuesday. While Bhongir with 76.78% votes polled recorded the highest, the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency witnessed 48.48% voting.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj informed that a total of 2.2 crore voters out of 3.32 crore voters took part in the voting. “It is almost 3% more compared to voting in 2019 (62.77%),” said the official.

The highest poll percentage of 84.25% was recorded in the Narsapur Assembly segment, while the lowest of 42.76% was recorded in the Malakpet Assembly segment. In terms of numbers, the highest of 3.85 lakh votes were polled in Medchal Assembly segment under Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency and least number of 1.05 lakh were polled in Bhadrachalam Assembly segment of Mahbubabad parliamentary constituency.

“Intensive efforts were put in by election machinery has resulted in people voting enthusiastically resulting in higher voter turnout, though the voting day was preceded by holidays and was in peak summer,” the official informed.

Vikas Raj further informed that all polled material including EVMs are sealed in the presence of observers, contesting candidates and election agents. “They are stored safely in strong rooms, which are under constant monitoring by CCTVs and armed forces. Counting of all polled voters will take place on June 4 at 34 counting locations in the state under cover of CCTVs,” he added.