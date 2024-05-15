Narasaraopet: Ambati demands re-polling in 4 villages

Narasaraopet: Minister and YSRCP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu alleged that TDP leaders managed the police and rigged the votes at polling booths set up at Dammalapadu village of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency. He said he will complain to the Election Commission on booth capturing. Addressing media in Narasaraopet on Tuesday, he said the police did not allow him to move on the roads at Nakarikallu on May 13.

They have allowed TDP candidate Kanna Lakshminarayana to move in the constituency and police worked in favour of TDP. “I tried to contact the police officials, but they did not respond. Though the Election Commission changed DGP, IG, SPs, it has failed to conduct the polling impartially. Police department failed to maintain law and order on the polling day,” he said.

He criticised that the police played spectators’ role while TDP, YSRCP groups clashed on the polling day. He alleged irregularities in the polling at Chimalamarri, Dammalapadu, Madala, and Gullapalli villages and urged the election commission officials to check closed circuit cameras. He demanded re-polling at the villages.

He said women thronged the polling booths to cast their votes in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing the welfare schemes. He expressed confidence that he will win in the election.