SFI urges to withdraw cases against students

Hyderabad: The SFI State Committee welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention in staying all operations on Kancha Gachibowli lands. The Telangana State Committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) president R L Murthy, and general secretary T Nagaraju welcomed the SC’s directions. They appealed that the Telangana State Government should refrain from attempting to sell the 400 acres of land to corporate entities.

Additionally, following the Supreme Court’s stay, they appealed to the State government to allocate 400 acres of land to the university. They urged the Telangana State Government to stop its restrictive and dictatorial actions. Besides, the SFI state committee called for the withdrawal of cases filed against the students. The SFI said that the intervention of the SC and other agencies was due to the continued struggles of the students.