Shah sees key role for tech in handling internal security

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exhorted the 75 RR batch IPS officers to lead the change and play their part setting an example when the country entered ‘Amrut Kal’.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the IPS trainees at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, he noted that they are fortunate as they join the top leadership of Indian Police system during the centenary of the country's independence and responsibility of internal security will be in their hands.

Shah said the 75th batch of Amrit Mahotsav of the academy will have historical significance and the officers will make this occasion more historic by their hard work, devotion, sacrifice and dedication towards the country.These trainees will have an important role in fulfilling PM Modi's call to take a vow and resolve in Amritkaal to transform the country into a developed one. To make the country leading in the world in all fields by the turn of the country celebrating its 100th independence, these officers will also have a huge contribution.

He said ‘we should always remember that the country's first; ‘iron man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel not only united the country, but also did many important things to keep it united. Patel not only created a united India by merging more than 550 princely States, but also laid a strong mechanism like IPS. to hold the country united.

He recalled Patel's words that the police academy has nothing to look back on, but has a lot to set a tradition for the future generations. True to these words, the IPS officers passing out from the academy have created a bright and glorious history to strengthen the country’s internal and border security. ‘It is the responsibility of the trainees of the 75th batch to take this history forward and add many golden chapters to it’.

The minister said technology will play a very important role in handling internal security in the coming days. To this end the Centre constituted the Police Technology Mission (PTM) to make the police technologically sound.

"We have to set up a system to make practical use of technology in policing and handling internal security and to keep the police always technologically two steps ahead of criminals."

Shah praised it was the first batch of IPS trainee officers, majority of them coming from a technology background.

The batch has the highest number of women; also for the first time a woman has received the Best Officer Trainee Award; it is a matter of great pride for the country.For the first time in the history of the academy, a woman officer trainee, Ranjita Sharma, won the Squad of Honor of the IPS Association.

Recalling the Centre's initiative of 33 per cent reservation for women, he hoped the officers would take Modi’s women-led development to percolate to villages. He asked the trainees to remember and draw inspiration from the sacrifice of 36,500 police officers and jawans in the line of duty.

Shah highlighted new challenges like organised crime, cybercrime, inter-State and international financial crime, and inter-State gangs.

He said ‘we have to continue our fight with the same vigour against challenges like drug trafficking, and weakening of economy by cryptocurrency, hawala and fake currency business. He asked the trainees to play the role of a catalyst in enforcing the new laws of CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act.

He said after ending the era of laws made during the British period, India is entering a new era with new faith, hope and enthusiasm. The minister asked the trainees to move beyond ‘Reacting and Responding’ policing to ‘Preventive, Predictive and Proactive’ policing and also to transform policing with time in changing environment.

He asked the police to always be sensitive towards the poor and weaker sections and always be proactive in protecting their rights. Shah said ‘we should focus on our duty and move forward without falling prey to fame’. He told the officers that while respecting the local language, tradition and history of the place of posting, they should maintain sensitivity with people and move ahead by understanding the spirit of the law and rising above the bookish approach.