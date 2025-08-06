Shaikpet residents bristle with rage over corruption in GHMC

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 residents of Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, have united to confront alleged corruption within GHMC Circle 18 by lodging a formal complaint with the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department. They have accused officials of corrupt practices that have led to significant delays in public works, the extortion of bribes, and substandard infrastructure.

The Surya Nagar Welfare Association, a part of the Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum (which represents over 300 colonies), led by Asif Sohail Hussain, filed the complaint with the department and encouraged citizens to report corruption in GHMC and other government departments.

Asif Hussain stated, “Over 5,000 residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Shaikpet, have united in outrage, demanding criminal prosecution and a high-level vigilance probe against the Assistant City Planner and Section Officer of the GHMC Circle 18 Town Planning Wing. This includes an investigation into their and their relatives’ alleged benami assets.”

He added that the official complaint, submitted to AR Srinivas, Director of Vigilance & Enforcement (V&E), Government of Telangana, accuses the officials of ignoring and actively facilitating rampant, unauthorised high-rise constructions in blatant violation of GHMC norms. Residents claim that crores in bribes are fuelling these illegal approvals, with benami properties allegedly held in the names of relatives and proxies.

In the complaint, residents mentioned that in Surya Nagar Colony, a GHMC-approved, tax-paying residential layout, seven- to eight-storey buildings are being built on small plots without fire safety clearances, parking provisions, or mandated setbacks. The area’s infrastructure is collapsing under the pressure, and legal residents are paying the price with choked sewage lines, water shortages, and blocked emergency access.