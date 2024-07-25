Live
SHE Teams apprehend 117 for eve-teasing
Hyderabad: During the Bonalu celebrations in Ujjaini Mahankali, Secunderabad, the Hyderabad SHE Teams caught 117 individuals in two days for harassing...
Hyderabad: During the Bonalu celebrations in Ujjaini Mahankali, Secunderabad, the Hyderabad SHE Teams caught 117 individuals in two days for harassing women.
According to the SHE Teams, these respondents were apprehended for their indecent behaviour towards women in public places, and they will be produced before the magistrate for further action. SHE Teams works 24/7 with commitment to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly women, during the ongoing Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu. For assistance or to report incidents, citizens can contact the SHE Teams helpline via WhatsApp at 9490616555.
