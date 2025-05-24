SHE Teams holds counselling sessions for 289 caught for harassing women

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Women Safety Wing DCP Dr Lavanya NJP emphasised that consumption of alcohol, drugs, and smoking can significantly affect behaviour and emotional control, often leading to regrettable actions. During the counselling sessions among individuals caught in harassment against women, the DCP cautioned that associating with friends who engage in bad habits can have serious consequences, urging the attendees to choose their companions wisely.

A total of 304 individuals participated in the counselling session, including 289 respondents (comprising 271 majors and 18 minors) and 15 parents / guardians of the minors.

A counselling session was organised by SHE Teams, Women Safety Wing Hyderabad in collaboration with Mano Jagruthi NGO, aimed at sensitising individuals apprehended for acts of harassment against women during the period from January to April 2025.

The session was conducted by a team of professional psychiatrists from Mano Jagruthi, including Dr Geetha Challa, Kairi Thrinath Goud, Swathina Shasi, S Srilatha, Syed Abeeda Begum, and others professionals. The focus of the counselling was on behavioral correction, legal awareness, and promoting respectful and lawful conduct in public spaces.

During the session, the DCP spoke about the concept of delayed gratification, narrating a short story to illustrate its importance, and explained how patience and self-control can lead to more meaningful and long-term success in life.

Some of the respondents voluntarily shared their reflections during the session, expressing guilt for their actions. They spoke about the impact their behaviour had on their families and friends, and how it affected their relationships.

They also appreciated and thanked SHE Teams for organising such counselling sessions, acknowledging its role in creating awareness and offering them a chance to reflect, reform, and make better choices.

SHE Teams alerted people to beware of fake profiles, as fraudsters often create fake profiles to gain trust and exploit. They urged to always verify the identity of people you interact with online.

For assistance or to report incidents, contact SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or on Whats App at 9490616555.