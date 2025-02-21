Live
- US team explores natural farming innovations in Eluru
- Wakf Board will protect Wakf lands: Farooq
- Labour minister warns against negligence in ESI hospitals
- Collector facilitates installation of transformer
- Plunging prices distress tomato farmers
- HC denies anticipatory bail to Vamsi
- ACB nabs agri officer
- Elaborate arrangements in place for Group-2 exams
- Ongole: Gurukul student suffers burns
- BJP confident of winning 3 MLC seats: Kishan Reddy
Just In
SHE Teams nab 247 for misbehaving at Numaish
The Hyderabad SHE Teams apprehended 247 individuals for misbehaviour at Numaish 2025.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams apprehended 247 individuals for misbehaviour at Numaish 2025.
Among these cases, 37 petty cases were booked. Two offenders received two-day convictions, while 33 were fined Rs 1,050 each. One offender was fined Rs 50, and another was sentenced to two days of simple imprisonment along with an Rs 50 fine. Additionally, 190 individuals were warned and let off after counseling, while 20 cases are still pending disposal. Of the 247 offenders, 223 were adults, and 24 were minors.
According to SHE Teams, officers continue to monitor public spaces to prevent harassment of women. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report incidents through Dial 100, social media, or by reaching out to the nearest SHE Teams office.
People are encouraged to report any instances of teasing or harassment they witness or experience. For assistance, contact the SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490616555.