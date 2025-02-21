SHE Teams nab 247 for misbehaving at Numaish

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams apprehended 247 individuals for misbehaviour at Numaish 2025.

Among these cases, 37 petty cases were booked. Two offenders received two-day convictions, while 33 were fined Rs 1,050 each. One offender was fined Rs 50, and another was sentenced to two days of simple imprisonment along with an Rs 50 fine. Additionally, 190 individuals were warned and let off after counseling, while 20 cases are still pending disposal. Of the 247 offenders, 223 were adults, and 24 were minors.

According to SHE Teams, officers continue to monitor public spaces to prevent harassment of women. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report incidents through Dial 100, social media, or by reaching out to the nearest SHE Teams office.

People are encouraged to report any instances of teasing or harassment they witness or experience. For assistance, contact the SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490616555.