SHE Teams nab 33 persons red handed

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE Teams apprehended 33 persons red-handed while indulging in indecent acts at public places during decoy operations held during the week.

Petty cases were booked in all 33 cases and counselling sessions were held for all the respondents from August 3 to August 8. According to SHE teams, they also received 25 complaints from women victims through various modes.

As part of preventive and awareness measures, 61 awareness programs were conducted at different locations and 4 counselling sessions were organized at the Women & Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad.

In Family Counselling Centre / CDEW Centre, about 21 families were counselled in wife and husband family disputes and efforts were made to reunite them. Moreover, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad has conducted awareness programs across various locations in Cyberabad and around 110 members participated, who were given awareness on Human trafficking and (Child Trafficking), eve teasing, Social media harassment, Child Marriages, Child Rights, Child labour, Stalking, Begging, Cyber bullying, Cyber frauds etc., Women help line 181, Child help line 1098, Dial 100 importance and on others topics.