Shia Muslims plead for permission to visit Karbala

Darulshifa: Shia Muslims in the city have given a representation seeking permission to travel for holy pilgrimage to Karbala in Iraq for Arba'een in the upcoming 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammed.

The All- India Shia Samaaj delegation, including national convener Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, on Friday submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a representation, urging the Iraqi government to allow.

The delegation also reached out to Union ministers Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dr Falah Abdulhasan Abdulsada, Iraqi ambassador in Delhi along with the Indian Ambassador in Baghdad and presented the representation.

According to the Samaj, thousands of pilgrims' travel from India to Karbala every year. "It is very unfortunate that Indian citizens are being denied permission to visit the holy shrine of Imam Hussain and pay our respects on the day of Arba'een which is purely a matter of faith for hundreds of thousands of Indians, not only Shias but also from all religions. We request the External Affairs minister to seek permission to visit the country in Arba'een," said Baqri.

He also highlighted that pilgrims from other countries are being allowed to visit Karbala as their diplomatic mission have taken up the issue with the Iraqi government well in advance.