Shift in the stand of TRS; Union ministers under attack

Hyderabad: Target the Union ministers is what the TRS leaders have been aiming for. The party leaders had initially claimed that the Union ministers had praised the State schemes. The party MPs have moved privilege motion against three Union ministers.

The TRS MP have moved several privilege motions against ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Bishweshwar Tudu on different subjects, besides PM Narendra Modi. They gave a privilege motion against Modi in both Houses of Parliament on February 10, alleging 'contemptuous statements' in the Rajya Sabha. They alleged that the PM openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers.

Later, on the issue of increasing reservations for tribals, the MPs moved a motion against Union Tribal Affairs Minister Tudu on March 23 alleging that he had misled the House on the issue.

The TRS leaders argued that the State government had sent a resolution passed in the Assembly urging the Centre to increase the quota for Scheduled Tribes to 10 per cent, from 6.8 per cent, as per their population.

The latest was the motion moved against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal alleging that he too had misled the House on paddy procurement. The MPs pointed out that to a question on export of the foodgrains procured under the Food Security Act (FSA) Goyal said that these would not be exported.

However, the TRS leaders said that foodgrains procured under the FSA were exported to various countries. They alleged that the Union minister lied in the House. Similarly, the MPs were upset with Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, alleging that she lied in Parliament on the Anganwadi centres and implementation of ICDS.

The leaders said the Union minister talked about use of wheat for the Anganwadi centres, but the State did not get any wheat. The State was supplying 'Balamrutham' to pregnant woman and children.

Political analysts pointed to a shift in the stand of TRS leaders in the State. Earlier, they were happy when Union ministers praised the schemes of Telangana; but now they are targeting the same ministers alleging that they were misleading the House, said an analyst.