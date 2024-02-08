  • Menu
Shilparamam to host 'Odisha Food and Craft' mela

Shilparamam to host ‘Odisha Food and Craft’ mela
Highlights

Hyderabad: Shilparamam in Madhapur will be hosting the ‘Odisha Food and Craft’ mela in Hyderabad from February 9 to 11.

This mela is organised by Swabhimani Odia Parivaar. The event will feature a vibrant showcase of Odisha's culinary heritage and exquisite handicrafts, as well as captivating cultural performances.

From Pattachitra paintings to finely woven Sambalpuri textiles, Maniabandha, Tussar, and Pipili applique will be showcased. The mela aims to promote and support Odisha’s indigenous culture, and craftsmanship, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in its vibrant tapestry. Various delicacies from Odisha’s cuisine will also be made available, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.

Furthermore, a cultural programme will be featured that includes the graceful Odissi dance, lively folk music, and regional dance forms that are held in the evenings, celebrating the diverse artistic traditions of Odisha, she added.

