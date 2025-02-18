Shine With Glory: Empowering women through skill development

Hyderabad: Women’s empowerment is often met with challenges, but breaking through barriers has been the driving force for Parameshwari Chadurupally. Through her NGO, Society for Helping Integrity Network for Empowerment (SHINE), she has trained nearly 10,000 women in various skills, enabling them to earn a sustainable livelihood.

Parameshwari began her journey with just two sewing machines, launching a women’s skill development center. Today, SHINE operates three training centers in Hyderabad, located in Towlichoki, Borampet, and Turkayamjal. Under Project Hope, these centers provide training in tailoring, beautician courses, and computer operations, equipping women with the necessary skills to become financially independent.

Beyond skill training, SHINE extends financial assistance to help women set up small businesses. The NGO facilitates access to various state and Central government schemes and provides necessary resources to support women entrepreneurs in their ventures.

Recognising the need for economic opportunities, SHINE established a Garment Unit in Turkayamjal two years ago. This unit provides employment for marginalized women, where some handle stitching while others manage marketing. The income generated is equally distributed among the workers, creating a cooperative model that benefits around 10 women.

Reflecting on her motivation, Parameshwari shares, “I witnessed my mother struggle after my father’s passing. Facing numerous hardships myself, I realized that many women experience similar challenges. I wanted to create opportunities for them to stand on their own feet.” In 2014, she founded SHINE in LB Nagar with the mission of empowering women through skill development. Her dedication earned her national recognition, and in 2018, the Central government honored her with the Swabhiman Excellence Award.

G Latha, one of SHINE’s beneficiaries, found hope through the NGO’s beautician course. With newly acquired skills, she established a thriving home-based beauty business, ensuring financial independence and a newfound sense of self-worth.

Similarly, M Swetha’s life changed after attending a tailoring course. “This training gave me recognition. I once struggled to earn a living, but today, I own my own tailoring shop in LB Nagar,” she shares proudly.