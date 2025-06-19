Shiv Sena to contest in local body elections in Telangana- Shivaji

Hyderabad: The Shiv Sena Party Telangana president Sinkaru Shivaji on Thursday said that his party would contest the upcoming local body elections in the State and a big public meeting would also be organized in Hyderabad soon.

The Shiv Sena Party Telangana President and others met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of party’s Formation Day. Shivaji said that his party would contest the upcoming local body elections going alone in Telangana. He said all Shiv Sainiks should work to strengthen the party in every village. “Shiv Sena is a great Hindutva party that works for the country for the sake of dharma and Shiv Sena will support those who fight uncompromisingly for the sake of dharma in Telangana State. The Shiv Sena party always welcomes strong Hindutva leadership. We will soon hold a huge meeting in Hyderabad under the Shiv Sena party,” said Shivaji, adding there will be a lot of joining in the party before the elections.