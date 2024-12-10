Live
Shocking Video Leaked from Manchu Mohan Babu's Jalpalli Farmhouse – Who Is Behind the Beating?
A leaked video from Manchu Mohan Babu’s Jalpalli farmhouse raises questions as a security guard is seen beating two men while Mohan Babu watches. Who filmed the incident, and why were the cell phones seized?
Hyderabad: The latest developments at Manchu Mohan Babu’s Jalpalli farmhouse are sparking significant interest. Within moments of Manchu Manoj, the youngest son, and his wife Mounika being reportedly thrown out of the house, a video was leaked to the media. The video offers a glimpse into what is happening at the farmhouse, raising many questions. Who filmed the video? Who is doing the beating? Who is being attacked? And why is Mohan Babu seen sitting calmly in a chair like a bystander?
Upon examining the video closely, one thing becomes clear: the person doing the beating is a private security guard. The video shows this individual attacking two people in front of Mohan Babu, who is sitting in a chair watching the scene unfold. What’s more, the security guard is seen taking away the cell phones of the two men he just attacked. The big questions now are: Who are these two men? Why were they attacked for filming? Why were their cell phones confiscated?
In the video, Mohan Babu is seen sitting outside the farmhouse in a chair, surrounded by several people. A man dressed in a black shirt, resembling a bouncer, can be seen beating two individuals in front of him. Despite the violent scene unfolding, those present appear to be passive, observing without intervening. They remain standing around, watching without taking action.
As the video goes viral on social media, there is growing speculation about Mohan Babu’s role in the incident. Was he giving a "Pedarayudu" verdict, sitting by as others were beaten? The identities of those involved—who was beaten, who did the beating, and who filmed the video—remain unclear. These unresolved questions are fueling debates about what exactly transpired at the Jalpalli farmhouse.