Shun drugs, take pleasure in small natural acts

Hyderabad: Sandeep Shandilya, director of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) urged the students to take pleasure from small natural acts and achievements rather than taking drugs and other such substances.

Addressing as part of a three-day orientation programme-2024 at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad, organised from July 31-August 2, he delivered a talk on ‘Substances Abuse’ on Friday. At a gathering of over 250 students and staff, he explained how the joy of natural reward is much more satisfying than the artificial joy that one experiences through substances. He advised all students to stay away from drugs, be vigilant about them, and report to authorities if students encounter any such cases.

He reminded the students that they have a responsibility to fulfill the dreams of their parents along with theirs. In the end, he led all the students and staff to take a pledge to stay away from drugs for a better society. The campus director Prof Dr Malini Divakala, joint director Prof. Avinash Raipally and CAC Prof. Dr Annaji Sharma were also present during the talk.