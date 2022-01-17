Siddipet: Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches store

Siddipet: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, launched its store here on January 15. It was inaugurated by Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Medak MP, several Dignitaries, P K Siraj, retail head, and senior management representatives of the company were present.

To commemorate the opening, the store is displaying the brand's latest jewellerv collection which represent the State's rich traditions. It has introduced rewarding gold purchase plans. 'Golden Bloom' and 'Golden Glow', which provides customers with opportunity to purchase their favourite designs without paying any VA and also stay protected against gold price hike.

The store, spanning4,000 sq ft, is located at Bharathnagar. It is the biggest in the town providing largest collection of designs as well as fair price for jewellery with reasonable VA starting 4.9 per cent. The store offers a wide range of gold, diamond, precious gemstone and bridal collections. It showcases the latest Brides of India Collection with specially curated traditional and contemporary designs. It also offers exclusive designer jewellery sub-brands such as uncut jewellery, gemstone and ethnic handcrafted designs.

As part of its retail expansion plans, the company has announced the launch of 22 stores this month. The store here takes the number in the State to 16, further strengthening the brand's retail presence in the State. "We are delighted to launch our 16th store in Telangana in Siddipet. With every new store launch, we aim to be more accessible to our customers and cater to their every need. Our Siddipet store will provide customers with a world class shopping experience, superior craftsmanship and a wide variety of designs suitable for every occasion," said MP Ahammed, chaimnan, Malabar Group.

Well-known for maintaining transparency in business practices, the company has introduced fair price promise, which focuses on assigning fair VA charges to a vast array of products. Apart from this it offers customers the assurance of 1O promises, including a transparent price tag indicating stone weight net weight and stone charges, assured lifetime maintenance of jewellery,100 per cent value for gold when reselling old jewellery, zero deduction on exchange,100 per cent BIS hallmarking certifying purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-polnt quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

As part of the group's CSR initiative, the company will allocate five per cent of profit earned by the Siddipet store for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region.