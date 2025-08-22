Live
Sitaare Gold & Diamonds Opens First Luxurious Showroom in Hyderabad
Sitaare Gold & Diamonds marked its Hyderabad debut with the grand opening of its first showroom in Chandanagar on August 17, 2025. Spread across...
Sitaare Gold & Diamonds marked its Hyderabad debut with the grand opening of its first showroom in Chandanagar on August 17, 2025.
Spread across 12,000 sq. ft., the store showcases the city’s largest collection of gold, diamond, uncut, and precious stone jewellery, blending traditional artistry with modern luxury.
Actress Samyuktha Menon inaugurated the showroom as Chief Guest, joined by dignitaries and brand leaders. Executive Director Radeesh Kumar announced expansion plans across Hyderabad, aiming to redefine jewellery shopping.
Inaugural offers include 30% OFF on VA for gold, uncut, and precious jewellery, and 30% OFF on diamond value, delighting jewellery enthusiasts.
