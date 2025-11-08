Six-hour fertiliser tech to transform farming in Telangana

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU) has signed a key MoU with Vietnam-based BIOWAY-VIETNAM on Friday to introduce cutting-edge technology that converts agricultural and organic waste into bio-fertilisers within just six hours.

The MoU was formalised during a high-level visit by Vietnam’s Deputy Ambassador to India, Tran Thanh Tung, and BIOWAY-VIETNAM Chief Executive Officer Le Thi Cam Tien, who met PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah. Registrar Dr GECH Vidyasagar and other senior officials were also present.

The technology, developed after years of research, processes diverse organic wasteincluding crop residues, meat waste, and horse dunginto nutrient-rich bio-fertilisers. Professor Janaiah emphasised that while bio-fertilisers are already in use, conventional methods take several days. “This innovation reduces production time to just six hours, offering a viable alternative to chemical fertilisers like urea,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that urea consumption in Telangana is alarmingly high, and farmers are actively seeking sustainable alternatives. “This partnership is a major step toward reducing chemical dependency and promoting eco-friendly farming,” he added.

BIOWAY-VIETNAM will install the equipment at PJTAU free of cost for two years. Post-evaluation, the university plans to scale up production and distribute the bio-fertilisers widely to farmers. Professor Janaiah expressed confidence that this initiative will reduce environmental pollution, improve soil health, and ease the financial burden of fertiliser subsidies on governments. Deputy Ambassador Tran Thanh Tung and CEO Le Thi Cam Tien confirmed that this is the 13th global partnership for BIOWAY-VIETNAM and the first in India.