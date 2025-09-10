Sky cable car between 7 Tombs, Golkonda Fort to wow tourists

Hyderabad: As many as three companies were shortlisted for the construction of overhead sky cable car between 7 Tombs and Golconda Fort. The feasibility study for the proposed project was conducted recently to evaluate the technical, environmental and operational aspects of the cable car system between these two heritage sites.

The proposal for the cable car which is aimed to promote tourism in the heritage area has been long pending, with the Tourism department approving it in the year 2021.

According to Kausar Mohiuddin, Karwan MLA, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority issued a ‘request for proposals’ (RFP) for the study and invited tenders from consultants for the same in the month of August and three companies shortlisted including Public Sector NSE-listed company, Nagpur-based infra company and Mumbai HQ infrastructure company.

“The bidding process in under review by technical committee, and the project will be awarded to company by the month end,” he said. Kausar said that the project was approved by the Telangana Tourism Department in 2021 and had faced delays due to various challenges. The proposal was later again proposed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and was forwarded by CMO to HMDA for improving connectivity between Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda Fort. “The project will be completed by 2026 with a cost of Rs 150 crore.”

According to the RFP, the cable car is expected to ease visitor movement, enhance the overall tourist experience, and offer an environmentally sustainable transport solution—minimizing disruption to heritage structures and urban infrastructure on the ground. The officials said that the project will also reduce travel time between the two heritage sites to 5 to 10 minutes, compared to the current 15 to 20 minutes by road during peak hours.

The system will include two terminals, one near the Golconda Fort entrance and another at the Qutub Shahi Tombs complex. An overhead cable car system is being considered as a potential mode of transport, offering an environmentally friendly solution that minimises ground-level disturbance, reduces travel time, and enhances tourism potential.