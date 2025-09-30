Live
- Sensex, Nifty open in green as investors look for cues from RBI MPC meet
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
SMART Bazaar announces festive deals on products from Oct 1-5
Hyderabad: SMART Bazaar, one of India biggest hypermarket formats, is all set to welcome the festive season with unmatched celebration and value. The...
The much-awaited Tyohaar Ready Sale starts from 1st to 5th October 2025, offering customers the widest assortment, best deals best deals – an unmatched assorted as the lowest prices on everything they need to make their festivals truly special.
A few top offers include – Buy Any 1, Get Any 1 Free on the widest range of Indian sweets from top sweet brands; Buy 1, Get 1 Free on a wide selection of Dry Fruit Gift Packs; 5 kg Kohinoor Basmati Rice + 2.5 L Fortune Rice Bran Oil at just Rs. 699, among others.
