SMART Bazaar announces festive deals on products from Oct 1-5

Hyderabad: SMART Bazaar, one of India biggest hypermarket formats, is all set to welcome the festive season with unmatched celebration and value.

The much-awaited Tyohaar Ready Sale starts from 1st to 5th October 2025, offering customers the widest assortment, best deals best deals – an unmatched assorted as the lowest prices on everything they need to make their festivals truly special.

A few top offers include – Buy Any 1, Get Any 1 Free on the widest range of Indian sweets from top sweet brands; Buy 1, Get 1 Free on a wide selection of Dry Fruit Gift Packs; 5 kg Kohinoor Basmati Rice + 2.5 L Fortune Rice Bran Oil at just Rs. 699, among others.