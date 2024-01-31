Smiling ‘Kumari Aunty’ expresses gratitude towards CM for re-opening her food stall

Hyderabad: Responding to the direction of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to DGP to revoke the decision of shutting down the ‘Kumari Aunty’ food stall in Madhapur, she expressed happiness that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has come to her rescue. Speaking to the media Kumari aunty said “I am very happy with CM Revanth's decision... This is a boon given by him.” She said that it is good that the government has given such support to the roadside hotels.

Kumari Aunty said that she has been running street food for the past thirteen years. She recalled that initially she did not receive any notice regarding the eviction of her hotel. She said that food worth 50 thousand rupees was wasted on Tuesday due to closure of food stall. She complained that her food court cart was seized and her son was beaten. “After all this, we never thought that we would open a hotel again. It was a great thing that a Chief Minister recognised a small street food hotel woman like me and responded.” She thanked Revanth Reddy in this regard.

Kumari Aunty runs street food opposite ITC Kohinoor Hotel in Madhapur. As she became viral on social media, a large number of public thronged there. The police seized her hotel on Tuesday saying that it was disrupting the traffic. They asked her to remove the hotel from there but she expressed her concerns on the same. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister responded on this issue.