Soaked in festive spirit, Hyd’badies brave winter chill with Bhogi bonfires

Hyderabad: Hyderabad came alive with festive fervour on Monday as the city celebrated Bhogi, marking the first day of the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival. Across neighborhoods, people lit traditional bonfires at dawn, using logs of wood and discarded household items, symbolising the shedding of old habits and welcoming new beginnings. The vibrant celebrations extended to Shilparamam in Madhapur, where visitors were treated to a rustic village-style Sankranti experience reminiscent of the traditions in the Telugu states.

The city exuded a festive ambience early in the morning, with families rising before sunrise to gather around the crackling bonfires. Traditional performances by Haridasas and communal gatherings around the flames highlighted the cultural essence of the celebration. The warmth of Bhogi Mantalu (bonfire) not only dispelled the winter chill but also fostered a sense of community and togetherness.

Shilparamam witnessed a replica of rural life in Andhra Pradesh with Sankranti festivities in full swing. Visitors were enthralled by mesmerising performances featuring Gangireddulu vinyasas, Haridasu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, Kommadasaralu, Sodamma, and Pittaladora songs. The air was filled with music and joy, captivating audiences of all ages. In the evening, the Bhogi Palla Utsav, a special event dedicated to children, added an extra layer of charm to the celebrations.

The tradition of ‘Bhogi Mantalu’ signifies burning away the old to welcome the new, as families ignite piles of old wood and furniture.

"For several years, our community has come together to celebrate Bhogi in our playground," shared Sravanthi, a resident of Kukatpally, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening social bonds.

As Hyderabad continues to embrace its rich cultural heritage, the Bhogi celebrations once again showcased the city's vibrant spirit and the enduring significance of traditional festivities.