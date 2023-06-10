Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
Software engineer jumps off from building in Hyderabad, dies
On information from family members, the RGIA police reached the spot and shifted the injured Soundarya to hospital where she succumbed to injuries on Friday night
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a female software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from a building in Hyderabad.
The victim identified as Soundarya (28), works as a software engineer and stays with her family in Kondapur.
On Thursday evening, she called her father-in-law and husband to inform them that she is leaving Hyderabad and disconnected the call.
Later, she again called them and told them that she is committing suicide by jumping from the 6th floor.
The family members of Soundarya have informed the RGIA police station. The cops have managed to reach the location. Locations and cops have shifted her to a nearby hospital.
She couldn't survive as she suffered minor injuries. She passed away on Friday night during the treatments. The police have a filed case and they are investigating it.