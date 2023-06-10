Software engineer jumps off from building in Hyderabad, dies

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a female software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from a building in Hyderabad.

The victim identified as Soundarya (28), works as a software engineer and stays with her family in Kondapur.

On Thursday evening, she called her father-in-law and husband to inform them that she is leaving Hyderabad and disconnected the call.

Later, she again called them and told them that she is committing suicide by jumping from the 6th floor.

The family members of Soundarya have informed the RGIA police station. The cops have managed to reach the location. Locations and cops have shifted her to a nearby hospital.

She couldn't survive as she suffered minor injuries. She passed away on Friday night during the treatments. The police have a filed case and they are investigating it.