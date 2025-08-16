Sonia Gandhi is daughter-in-law of India for 59 years: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said here on Friday that party senior leader Sonia Gandhi is daughter-in-law of India for 59 years. At a press conference, he observed: “BJP leaders are talking about Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi; speaking as if untrue things are facts, making it a job to sling mud at the Gandhi family; BJP, with no history of sacrifice, throws accusations at Indira and Rajiv who sacrificed their lives; it’s a family of sacrifice; this is a sad matter”.

Reddy went on to state: “BJP leaders who talk about ‘Dharma – don’t you even have this understanding? BJP, with no history of sacrifice, throws accusations at the family of Indira and Rajiv who sacrificed their lives; do any BJP leaders have the great virtues that Sonia and Rahul possess? When the entire nation elected Sonia to be Prime Minister, she made Manmohan Singh the PM and provided good governance; are BJP leaders ready for a debate on Sonia’s quality of sacrifice? When Manmohan Singh asked Rahul Gandhi to become PM, Rahul told him, “You yourself should be PM”, a great act of renunciation; Delhi BJP leaders, can you make Advani the Prime Minister, the man who built your party, and show such sacrifice?”

He pointed out that Rahul exposed that BJP came to power twice through fraudulent votes and now BJP leaders are attacking Sonia.

“Rahul proved that the Election Commission bends to BJP’s wishes; even the Supreme Court revealed this; that’s why BJP leaders, unable to digest it, are targeting Sonia,” he said.

“BJP leaders had no role in the freedom movement. If you ask Modi and Amit Shah’s parents, they will acknowledge the greatness of the Gandhi family. BJP leaders who talk about ‘Dharma’ – don’t you know how inheritance works? Do you not even have the basic understanding that a wife takes her husband’s caste? What kind of people are you? Rahul’s family is a Kashmiri Brahmin family,” he claimed.

He alleged that ‘BJP leaders are fools’. “Even people of this country accepted Sonia Gandhi as one of this nation’s women; she has upheld the traditions of this country. After Rajiv Gandhi died, Sonia lived in anonymity for seven years; she entered politics only when people wanted her to; she studied the parties and politics of the country. At the request of Congress activists, Sonia worked as the party president; even when allies requested, she refused to take the oath as PM; when asked Rahul also refused; Sonia and Rahul made Manmohan Singh the PM,” he explained.

According to Reddy, “If I don’t get an MLA ticket, I will fight – people say, but in contrast, even when offered the PM’s seat, Sonia and Rahul refused to take it. Would BJP leaders make such a sacrifice? Do any BJP leaders have the great qualities that Sonia and Rahul have? Do you have the capacity to sacrifice? If BJP is in power today, it is because of the sacrifices of L K Advani and A B Vajpayee.

Do you have the ability to discuss the topic of sacrifice? If you truly had the spirit of sacrifice, Advani would have become PM. Then why are you talking about Sonia? You have no moral right to talk about Sonia. Are BJP people speaking with wisdom, or do they not even understand what they’re saying?”