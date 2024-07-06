Sonu Sood visits Kumari aunty food stall

Hyderabad: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood on Friday visited Dasari Sai Kumari, popularly known as ‘Kumari Aunty’ on social media, at her roadside food stall in Madhapur.

He took to social media and shared a video from their meeting, “You are your only limit. Kumari Aunty is a testament to quiet strength and fierce resilience in each woman. Let us support, celebrate, uplift and empower these bearers of boundless strength by our words and actions,” he posted.

In the video, Sonu praised her, and said “she is a self-made lady. When we talk about women empowerment, we talk about how everyone should work hard for families; Kumari Aunty is the best example.”

Kumari Aunty gained fame on social media for running a food stall offering a variety of non-veg food like rice, chicken and mutton curry at reasonable prices.