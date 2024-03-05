Live
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Just In
South African delegation meets CM at MCR HRD
Hyderabad: A group of 29 South African officers and professionals, who are undergoing an international training programme on journalism and public relations at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resource Development ( MCR HRD), called on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here on Monday.
During the interaction, the South Africa professionals shared their experiences and their ongoing training programme with the Chief Minister.
The training programme, which began on February 26 and will conclude on March 9, is being conducted to learn about the new trends in journalism, preparation to face the challenges of social media, etc. and to exchange their experiences.
Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is sponsoring the programme under 'Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation' (ITEC) Division.
The Chief Minister congratulated the professionals who have come to Hyderabad for the training. Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed by the Director General of the organisation &Spl Chief Secretary Dr Shashank Goel.
Course director Dr Ravulapati Madhavi, senior officials of the organisation and other training staff participated in the event.