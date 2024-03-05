South African delegation meets CM at MCR HRD

Hyderabad: A group of 29 South African officers and professionals, who are undergoing an international training programme on journalism and public relations at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resource Development ( MCR HRD), called on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

During the interaction, the South Africa professionals shared their experiences and their ongoing training programme with the Chief Minister.

The training programme, which began on February 26 and will conclude on March 9, is being conducted to learn about the new trends in journalism, preparation to face the challenges of social media, etc. and to exchange their experiences.

Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is sponsoring the programme under 'Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation' (ITEC) Division.

The Chief Minister congratulated the professionals who have come to Hyderabad for the training. Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed by the Director General of the organisation &Spl Chief Secretary Dr Shashank Goel.

Course director Dr Ravulapati Madhavi, senior officials of the organisation and other training staff participated in the event.