South Central Railway celebrated India’s 77th Independence day
Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway Unfurled the National flag and received the Guard of Honor at Railway Sports Complex Ground, Secunderabad on Tuesday.
According to the SCR officials, the celebrations across the zone aimed to highlight the stories of unsung heroes whose sacrifices have made freedom a reality and also revisit the milestones of freedom movements in the historical journey to August 1947.
