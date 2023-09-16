South Central Railway sets new high in capital expenditure

Hyderabad: South Central Railway achieved significant progress in the execution of various development projects with the utilisation of more than 54 per cent of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) funds during the current financial year, which is 2023-24, up to August 2023. The utilisation of funds under capital expenditure during the same period of the previous financial year, 2022-23 was 34 per cent.

According to SCR officials, the zone has been sanctioned a staggering gross amount of Rs 15,258 crore as a modified budget grant for the years 2023-24. The capital expenditure incurred towards various projects up to August 2023 is Rs 8,286 crore.

On the other hand, the total capital expenditure during the last financial year, that is 2022-23, stood at Rs 9056 crore on a net basis. Amongst the expenditure incurred towards the development projects undertaken during the first five months in the current financial year, Rs 3999 crores were spent towards capacity augmentation works which include construction of new lines, doubling, tripling, quadrupling, electrification and other traffic facility works; Rs 981 crore was incurred towards safety-related works like construction of road over bridges/road under bridges, track renewals, railway bridge works, signal and telecom works; Rs 131 crore was incurred towards customer/passenger amenities works; Rs 2296 crore was incurred towards rolling stock and inventory; and Rs 879 crore was incurred towards expenditure for other assets.

General Manager, SCR, Arun Kumar Jain, has been regularly monitoring the progress of all developmental works to ensure speedy execution of the projects and also emphasised on proper planning to ensure minimum delay in project execution.