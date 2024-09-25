South Zone Task Force Shuts Down Illegal Hookah Café in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, alongside the Bahadurpura Police, conducted a raid on a suspected illegal hookah café masquerading as a coffee shop on Wednesday. The operation took place at “The Wolf Café & Lounge,” located within the limits of the Bahadurpura Police Station.

During the raid, law enforcement officials apprehended seven individuals, including the café's owner, Mohd Abdul Muzammil. The investigation revealed that Muzammil had been illicitly serving hookah to customers, significantly violating laws pertaining to the sale and distribution of tobacco products.

The details of the apprehended suspects are as follows:

1. *Mohd Abdul Muzammil* (26 years old) - Owner of The Wolf Café & Lounge

2. *Mohd Furkhan Ahmed* (18 years old) - Manager

3. *Mohd Nazeer* (41 years old) - Supplier of hookah flavors

4. *Sayed Zameer* (25 years old) - Customer

5. *Syed Sohail* (20 years old) - Customer

6. *Syed Fazal* (20 years old) - Student and customer

7. *Mohd Mukkram* (20 years old) - Customer

Authorities seized a total of 19 hookah pots, five boxes of hookah flavors (each containing 50 grams), and six boxes of hookah coals, all valued at approximately ₹30,000.

According to police reports, owner Mohd Abdul Muzammil had been operating the café for some time. Facing operational challenges and inadequate profits, he resorted to selling illegal hookah to attract customers. The hookah flavors were procured from vendor Mohd Nazeer, who was also implicated in the case. This nefarious operation involved the distribution of products containing nicotine and other suspicious ingredients, in clear violation of the COTP Act regulations.

Muzammil has a prior involvement in criminal activity, having been previously charged under IPC sections related to the sale of harmful substances.

The Task Force acted upon credible information that suggested illegal activity was taking place, leading to the successful apprehension of those involved. The accused and the confiscated materials were handed over to the Bahadurpura Police Station for further investigation, resulting in the registration of a case (Cr. No. 289/2024) under various sections of the COTP Act.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector S. Raghavendra, with assistance from SIs N. Naveen, K. Narsimulu, and staff members from both the Task Force and Bahadurpura Police.

This raid marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal businesses operating in the guise of legitimate enterprises in Hyderabad.