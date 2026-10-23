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Southern police meet in Hyderabad today to tighten security grid
In Short
CM Revanth Reddy to grace high level conference at TGICCC as southern states unite against cybercrime drugs and terrorism
Hyderabad: Police chiefs and senior law enforcement officers from southern states and union territories will assemble in Hyderabad on Friday to bolster inter-state police coordination and establish a unified action plan against cross-border criminal networks.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting as chief guest at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre. Organised by Telangana Police, the summit aims to enhance institutional cooperation, streamline intelligence sharing, and improve joint tactical responses against emerging security threats, according to Director General of Police CV Anand.
Delegations will include Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, along with official representatives from Union Territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.
Additionally, leadership from central agencies including the Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, National Investigation Agency, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force, and Central Reserve Police Force will participate. Deliberations will focus on exchanging operational best practices, strengthening inter-agency synergies, and addressing practical challenges encountered during trans-boundary investigations.
Key topics on the official agenda comprise counter-terrorism strategies, post-Maoist security dynamics, narcotics trafficking, inter-state cyber fraud, organised syndicates, economic offences, youth protests, and human trafficking. Delegates will review criminal gang movements, real-time intelligence sharing, and investigation coordination among police forces.
Further discussions will encompass national implementation of new criminal laws, coastal security measures, road accident reduction, and artificial intelligence integration in modern policing. Ultimately, the high-level meeting aims to forge a synchronized operational strategy to dismantle organized criminal syndicates and mitigate national security threats through timely intelligence exchange, joint field operations, and sustained cooperation across southern police jurisdictions.
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