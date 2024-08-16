Live
- BJD-BJP war of words over Odia ‘Asmita’
- Odisha has embarked on path of change: CM Mohan Charan Majhi
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
- Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls
- Pavitrotsavams commence at Tirumala
Just In
Speaker hoists national flag on Assembly premises
Highlights
On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag at the premises of the Telangana Assembly on Thursday.
Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag at the premises of the Telangana Assembly on Thursday.
Members of the Legislative and Members of Council, Legislative Secretary V Narasimha Charyalu, Chief Marshal Karnakar, Assembly officers, and the staff participated in the programme. Before the flag hosting programme, the Speaker and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and others paid floral tributes to the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS