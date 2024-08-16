Speaker hoists national flag on Assembly premises

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag at the premises of the Telangana Assembly on Thursday.

Members of the Legislative and Members of Council, Legislative Secretary V Narasimha Charyalu, Chief Marshal Karnakar, Assembly officers, and the staff participated in the programme. Before the flag hosting programme, the Speaker and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and others paid floral tributes to the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.