Special train from Kakinada to Secunderabad

Secunderabad : In order to clear extra rush of passengers two one way special trains would be run from Kakinada Town to Secunderabad.

Train No. 07002 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad one way special train would depart from Kakinada Town at 20.30 hours on January 20 and arrive in Secunderabad at 07.40 hours on the next day.

Enroute, this special trains would stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu. Khammam and Warangal stations. This special train would consist of AC-II Tier, AC-III Tier, AC chair car, sleeper class and general second class coaches.