Special trains between Secunderabad, Subedarganj

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Subedarganj.

Train no- 04121will depart from Subedarganj at 3.50 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8 pm on the next day.

The train will ply from April 6 to June 29, train no-04122 will depart from Secunderabad at 9.50 pm and arrive Subedarganj at 4 pm on the next day.

The dates of journey are from April 7 to June 30.