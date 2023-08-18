Speed thrills but kills: One dead another battling for life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a young woman on the back seat of a two wheeler fell down from the top of the flyover and died when a speeding bike hit the wall of the high-tech city flyover. Another was seriously injured.



Sweety (22) from Kolkata, along with her friend Ryan Luke, left JNTU towards IKEA on a bike. Ryan’s speeding vehicle went out of control and hit the wall of the flyover.

In this sequence, Sweety, who was sitting on the back seat of the bike, flew into the wind and fell under the flyover. Ryan was also injured when he hit the wall hard. Both were rushed to the hospital where Sweety succumbed to her injuries. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.