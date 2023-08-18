Live
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
- iPhone 15 to launch soon: 4 things that we expect from Apple
Just In
Speed thrills but kills: One dead another battling for life in Hyderabad
Highlights
Sweety (22) from Kolkata, along with her friend Ryan Luke, left JNTU towards IKEA on a bike. Ryan’s speeding vehicle went out of control and hit the wall of the flyover
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a young woman on the back seat of a two wheeler fell down from the top of the flyover and died when a speeding bike hit the wall of the high-tech city flyover. Another was seriously injured.
Sweety (22) from Kolkata, along with her friend Ryan Luke, left JNTU towards IKEA on a bike. Ryan’s speeding vehicle went out of control and hit the wall of the flyover.
In this sequence, Sweety, who was sitting on the back seat of the bike, flew into the wind and fell under the flyover. Ryan was also injured when he hit the wall hard. Both were rushed to the hospital where Sweety succumbed to her injuries. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS