Speeding car turns turtle in Hyderabad, 4 hurt

The car was going on the Jubilee Hills to ITC Kohinoor Hotel route when the car overturned while the driver was negotiating a U-turn

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after four persons sustained injuries when a car tuned turtle at Cable Bridge Madhapur on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the car was going on the Jubilee Hills to ITC Kohinoor Hotel route when the car overturned while the driver was negotiating a U-turn. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The traffic police later removed the car with the help of a crane and shifted to the police station. The police are investigating.

