American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
After Modi's praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
Speeding car turns turtle in Hyderabad, 4 hurt
Highlights
The car was going on the Jubilee Hills to ITC Kohinoor Hotel route when the car overturned while the driver was negotiating a U-turn
Hyderabad: Panic triggered after four persons sustained injuries when a car tuned turtle at Cable Bridge Madhapur on Wednesday evening.
According to the police, the car was going on the Jubilee Hills to ITC Kohinoor Hotel route when the car overturned while the driver was negotiating a U-turn. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.
The traffic police later removed the car with the help of a crane and shifted to the police station. The police are investigating.
