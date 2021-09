Spells of rain forecast for Hyderabad

Begumpet: One or two spells of rain or thundershowers are forecast for Hyderabad on September 7 and 8, while light rain or drizzle are likely during the next two days, the IMD bulletin said on Monday. On September 11 and 12 there will be rain. The sky will be generally cloudy from Tuesday to September 12.

Rainfall occurred at most places in Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were Medak 8, Sangareddy 7, Kondapur (Sangareddy), Kohir (Sangareddy), Peddemul (Vikarabad) 5 each, Sadasivpet (Sangareddy), Manchal (RR), Jagadevpur (Siddipet), Ibrahimpatnam (RR) 4 each.

There was 3 cm rain each in Mominpet (Vikarabad), Yacharam (RR) and 2 cm each in Doma (Vikarabad), Wargal (Siddipet), Tandur (Vikarabad).

One cm rain each occurred in Gajwel (Siddipet), Bomraspeta (Vikarabad), Hyderabad, Narsapur (Medak) Kodangal (Vikarabad), Marpalle (Vikarabad), Pargi (Vikarabad), Kowdipalle (Medak), Chegunta (Medak) .