Sphoorthy Engineering College Celebrates Togetherness with Family Get-Together

Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted a vibrant Family Get-Together, uniting faculty, their spouses, and children in a joyous celebration. The event featured the Valedictory Ceremony of the Kids' Summer Camp (April 30 – May 7), where young participants showcased their learnings and received certificates of appreciation.

Families were gifted commemorative mementos, and the day was filled with cultural performances, games, and shared laughter. Chairman S Chalma Reddy and Secretary S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed heartfelt gratitude to attendees, highlighting the event’s role in fostering unity, appreciation, and a sense of extended institutional family.