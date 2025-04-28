Spl drive: 1,062 caught for drunk driving

Hyderabad: As many as 77 offenders were convicted and jailed by the city police for drunk driving. The police had caught 1,062 for driving vehicles under influence of alcohol. The Cyberabad police nabbed 300 persons at the week-end during a special drive.

According to the Cyberabad traffic police, of total 300, two-wheeler drivers were 231, three-wheelers 8, 58 four-wheelers and three heavy vehicles. The police said 22 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended will be presented before the court.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against drunk driving reported hundreds of offenders between April 19 and April 25 during a drive. Of the 1,062 offenders, 918 were two-wheelers, 45 three-wheelers, 98 cars and one heavy vehicle. The police said 65 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. Thirty-two were in the 18-20 age group. The highest offenders were aged between 21-33 with 420 followed by 350 in 31-40 year age groups; 164 were 41-50 years old.

In a special drive the police found persons were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police booked cases against them for drunk driving, the law and order police follow up and find where they bought liquor.

The police warned that people indulging in drunk driving and causing fatal accidents will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum prison term up to 10 years along with a fine.

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Disaster Response Force truck removing unauthorised hoardings and banners at Kukatpally was hit by a vehicle attempting to evade a drunk driving check-post around midnight on Saturday. While the DRF staff was clearing hoardings near a location where traffic police were conducting checks, a vehicle driver, trying to avoid the inspection, swerved left and crashed into the stationary truck before fleeing. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle’s front portion was damaged.