Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra completed peacefully

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, CV Anand stated that with the cooperation of the Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra organisers, officials of various government departments, devotees, and the people of Hyderabad, the procession was completed peacefully on Sunday.

During the Shobha Yatra, the Commissioner has been giving instructions to the field staff from time to time with proper planning and coordination with the officers of other departments. He visited the entire procession route at the field level in the morning and encouraged them to start the procession early with the Sri Rama Navami Utsav Committee.

The main processions reached Hanuman Gymnasium in Sultan Bazaar via Mangalhat – Begum Bazar Chatri – Siddiambar Bazaar – Gowliguda Kaman – Gurudwara – Putli Bowli Chowrasta and Kothi Andhra Bank.

A Joint Command and Control Centre, located in the ICCC Building on Road No 12, Hyderabad, was operational. Officials from RTC, R&B, GHMC, EMRI, the Fire Department, the Electricity Department, and the Traffic Police closely monitored all the processions from time to time and gave appropriate instructions to their personnel.

CV Anand assessed the situation live through drone footage and CCTV feeds and gave instructions to the field-level officers through radio communications and WhatsApp groups. Senior officers Vikram Singh Mann Addl CP L&O, Joel Devis Jt CP Traffic and other officers were also present in the field and ensured that the procession ran smoothly.

Around 20,000 police personnel were deployed for the security arrangements of the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra procession in Hyderabad.