Sridhar Babu lays foundation stone for devpt works worth Rs 41.19 cr in Uppal

Hyderabad: The Minister of IT, Industries, and Legislative Affairs, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, emphasised that the State Government is committed to prioritising infrastructure development. On Tuesday, the Minister alongside MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy, and Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, inaugurated several development projects worth at Rs 41.19 crores in the Uppal Circle of the LB Nagar Zone.

In Ramanthapur Ward, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of sewerage and CC road works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 88.80 lakh, the construction of the first floor of Ramanthapur Rajaka Seva Sangam and Ambedkar Seva Sangam at a cost of Rs 1 crore, and laying of sewerage pipelines 450/300 dia in Balakrishna Nagar and KTR Nagar at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

In Uppal, Sridhar Babu laid the stone for the construction of water supply system, sewerage system strengthening and infrastructure development in Bhagayat Phase 1 at a cost of Rs 25.43 crore, construction of CC roads and retaining walls in Surya Nagar, Sri Rama Colony, Laxma Reddy Colony, Sesha Sai Nagar, South Swaroop Nagar, Swaroop Nagar, Satya Nagar, and TV Colony at a cost of Rs 6.26 crore, for the sewerage remodeling, storm water drain, and CC road works at Bharat Nagar Ramalayam Colony in Uppal Circle at an estimated cost of Rs 1.52 crore, and for the remodeling of existing sewerage lines in Padmavati Colony, Anand Nagar, South Swaroop Nagar, 7 Hills Colony, and Venkateswara Colony in Uppal Circle Division 14 at a cost of Rs 4.88 crore.

Sridhar Babu announced that the construction of the Uppal – Narapalli flyover will be expedited. He highlighted plans for a new IT corridor connecting Uppal to Ghatkesar, the expansion of metro rail services throughout Hyderabad, and the introduction of eco-friendly buses.

Additionally, efforts will be made to clean the Musi River and address the issues faced by residents in the Musi catchment area. The Minister also mentioned the establishment of a groundbreaking Young India Skill University, which will be unparalleled in the nation, he added.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector Gautam Potru, LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, corporators Rajitha, Bandaru Srivani, Bonthu Sridevi, officials and others were present.