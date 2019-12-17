Trending :
Srinagar Colony: Plea to stop sewage overflow

Srinagar Colony: The residents of Srinagar Colony are facing serious overflow of sewage water from the past one month as the sewage water gets accumulated in the front of the houses.

Beside emanating foul smell, the water logging is leading to mosquito menace in the area. There is no proper drainage system in the area. Though the locals over here complaint to the authorities concerned about the issue and request the officials to look into the matter seriously , no action is taken yet.

