SRMIST donates 1.10 crore to TN CMPRS Fund

Hyderabad: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Deemed to be University, has donated Rs 1.10 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF) in an effort to effectively support efforts of the TN government to contain the spread of second wave of Covid pandemic.

SRMIST Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram campus Dr R Shivakumar and co-Chairman S Niranjan handed over the contribution of Rs 1.10 crores to TN Chief Minister MK Stalin. SRM Group of Institutions Founder-Chancellor MP (Perambalur Constituency) Dr TR Paarivendhar mentioned that the amount donated to TNCMPRF was the generous contribution of all the employees working in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and Trichy campuses and all other institutions under Valliammai Society. In support of the steps taken by the TN government, SRMIST has also playing a key role in treating of Covid patients at its hospitals in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani (SIMS Hospital) and Trichy including providing quarantine facilities with 1300 beds at above hospitals.