Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SRMIST donates 1.10 crore to TN CMPRS Fund

SRMIST donates 1.10 crore to TN CMPRS Fund
x

SRMIST Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram campus Dr R Shivakumar and co-Chairman S Niranjan handing over the contribution of Rs 1.10 crores to TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

Highlights

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Deemed to be University, has donated Rs 1.10 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF) in an effort to effectively support efforts of the TN government to contain the spread of second wave of Covid pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Deemed to be University, has donated Rs 1.10 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF) in an effort to effectively support efforts of the TN government to contain the spread of second wave of Covid pandemic.

SRMIST Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram campus Dr R Shivakumar and co-Chairman S Niranjan handed over the contribution of Rs 1.10 crores to TN Chief Minister MK Stalin. SRM Group of Institutions Founder-Chancellor MP (Perambalur Constituency) Dr TR Paarivendhar mentioned that the amount donated to TNCMPRF was the generous contribution of all the employees working in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and Trichy campuses and all other institutions under Valliammai Society. In support of the steps taken by the TN government, SRMIST has also playing a key role in treating of Covid patients at its hospitals in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani (SIMS Hospital) and Trichy including providing quarantine facilities with 1300 beds at above hospitals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X