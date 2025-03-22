SSC exams begin in 2,650 centres across Telangana

Hyderabad: The first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination commenced on a smooth note in the city on Friday. The students who attempted their first language paper stated that it was easy, while a few students complained about the lack of facilities including lack of lights, fans, etc. at some centres, especially in government schools.

Students whose centres were in a few government schools in the city including at Balanagar, Lingampally, Kukatpally stated that a few rooms lacked fans, proper seating facilities and also not properly illuminated and lacked drinking water facilities. “The Board of Secondary Education should have inspected all the facilities before issuing the approval for the exam centre,” they said.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), as per schedule, SSC exams began in 2,650 centres across the State. Around 4.95 lakh students (99.67%) appeared for the first exam. As per orders from the School Education Department, Telangana, a five minute grace time was allowed in all the centres across the state. For the smooth flow of the exam and to curb malpractices in exams, 144 flying squad teams have been constituted, besides sitting squads in problematic centres.

Opinion of students

Ramesh Reddy, a Class X student who took the exam at Government High School, Jeedimetla, said, “This is my first public examination and I was a bit nervous, but the First language paper was very easy.”

“On the first day, we had Telugu, and the question paper was easy, I could answer all the questions and am hoping for very good marks,” said Vinneth, who took the exam at Government High School, Hayatnagar.