Stanley College celebrates National Education Day

Hyderabad: The Bandaru Vaishnav Memorial Foundation and Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women jointly celebrated National Education Day on the college campus on Monday. The programme was presided over by Dr V Anuradha, director of the college.

Former Governor of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya, Vijayalakshmi, Chairperson of the Vaishnav Memorial Foundation, former Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder Yadav and former Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kolakanuri Enoch attended as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Dattatreya said National Education Day commemorates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who envisioned education as the foundation of national development. He stressed that education should ignite courage, values and patriotism and highlighted the transformative vision of the National Education Policy 2020.

Vijayalakshmi said education shapes responsible citizens and drives innovation, technological progress and economic growth. She urged students to use learning to solve real-world problems and contribute to the nation’s development.