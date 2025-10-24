  • Menu
Starla Jewels Opens Second Flagship Store in Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Starla Jewels Opens Second Flagship Store in Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Starla Jewels inaugurated its second flagship store in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on October 17, 2025, following the success of its Jubilee Hills outlet....

Starla Jewels inaugurated its second flagship store in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on October 17, 2025, following the success of its Jubilee Hills outlet. The launch, held at the Le Meridien Hotel building, was graced by acclaimed author and poet Sanjana Somavarapu, Starla’s new Brand Ambassador.

The store showcases Starla’s signature lab-grown diamond solitaires, everyday fine jewellery, and bespoke bridal collections within an immersive space reflecting the brand’s palette of burgundy, pink, and peach. Co-Founder Rekha Somavarapu emphasised ethical, attainable luxury and storytelling through design.

Launch-week offers include discounts, gold exchanges, and complimentary diamonds, marking a milestone in Starla’s growth journey.

